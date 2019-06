1:45pm: UPDATE: According to CalTrans, Highway 18 to Lucerne Valley is now open in both directions.

1:15pm: UPDATE: Highway 18 to Lucerne Valley is expected to remain closed this afternoon for an unknown duration according to CalTrans. The route is closed as a result of a brush fire being called the Plant Fire. The Plant Fire began last night at approximately 7pm in Lucerne Valley near the Mitsubishi cement plant. The Plant Fire is under the command of CalFire.