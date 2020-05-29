Highway 18 – Arctic Circle Proposed Closure for Rock Scaling June 8 – 26

Big Bear News – Big Bear Valley, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Maintenance crews will be rock scaling on State Route 18 (SR-18) in the ‘Arctic Circle’, from postmile 37.0 to postmile 44.33.

A full closure is necessary for the scaling operation for the safety of motorists and the work crews. The closure will take place Monday through Thursday from June 8th to June 26th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use State Route 38 (SR-38) from Mentone or State Route 18 (SR-18) from Lucerne to Big Bear as alternate routes.

Contact CalTrans District 8 Office – 909 383-4631