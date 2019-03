SAN BERNARDINO – California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) crews will resume a guardrail installation project on State Route 18 (SR-18) beginning at Green Valley Lake and ending west of Green Valley Trail on March 18. Work will be Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please note, this operation is weather dependent.

Please reduce your speed in the work zone and for the work crews. Thank you for your patience.

Map courtesy of Caltrans.