Grizzly Gran Fondo Returns to Big Bear

Big Bear, CA – Mountain bike racing returns to Big Bear on Saturday, September 28. The Grizzly 100 and MTB Gran Fondo are two of Southern California’s premier endurance bike races, featuring 20k, 30k, 50k, 75k, and 100k courses designed for intermediate and advanced riders on some of SoCal’s best single track trails, with first aid stations and rider support provided by the Big Bear Valley Race Association.

The first racers head out at 7am for the Grizzly 100 which is 100k and features 10,000 vertical feet of climb. For those who want some challenge and adventure , but not quite Grizzly status, there’s the 75k Over the Top course. At 8am riders depart on the Gran Fondo 50k Skyline course, which is a complete tour of the Skyline trail. At 8:30am, it’s the 30k Ridgeline course, and at 9:00, the whole family can hop on the Snow Summit Sky Chair, along with their bikes, and enjoy the Gran Fondo 20k Skyview Course.

The start/finish line is at Christmas Tree corner in the Village which will require the closure of Pine Knot Avenue from Village Drive to Cameron Drive from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.You can find out more information and pre-register on the Big Bear Valley Race Association website.