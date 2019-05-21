Grill & Chill BBQ Festival Kicks Off The Summer

Big Bear Lake, CA – The Memorial Day Weekend Grill and Chill BBQ Festival is almost here and this festival is an excellent way to kick off your Summer in Big Bear Lake. It features a sanctioned Kansas City BBQ State Championship Competition with 30+ cooks competing for a $10,000 Prize Purse. Sampling Size and Full Portions of the Competition BBQ will be available to the public on both days.

Taste great BBQ, enjoy live music, participate in interactive cooking demonstrations, and your kids can even catch dinosaurs on the loose in Dinosaur Land in the Kid’s Play Area. Music starts at 12:30 each day featuring Izon Eden, the Jimmy Reid Blues Band, Missles of October, Quint, and Little Hurricane.

There will be free parking shuttles to and from Community Church, Knickerbocker and Pennsylvania lots directly to the event. Skip the lines and purchase tickets ahead of time at BigBear.com.