Full Closure for Emergency Project on State Route 18

Crestline, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform rock scaling and rock splitting work on State Route 18 (SR-18) in Crestline. On Tuesday, February 11th, through Friday, February14th, there will be a full highway closure that will begin at 7:00 a.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m., each day, weather permitting. A hard closure will be set up from postmile 17.9 to postmile 20.2. Expect traffic breaks of approximately 10 to 15 minutes in length.

Know before you go! To stay on top of roadwork in the Inland Empire go to Caltran District 8 and sign up for commuter alerts. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions

using QuickMap and planned lane closures.