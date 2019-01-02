Frozen Pipes Burst Around Big Bear Valley

The Big Bear Lake DWP has had EIGHTEEN broken pipe house calls in THREE DAYS! Every winter the Department has the unfortunate task of informing homeowners they have a burst pipe or broken irrigation system, usually the result of winter freezing temperatures. This is a good time to remind you to be water wise and winterize by taking the following precautions against the freeze.



You can do this by Insulating exposed water pipes including those under sinks, in attics, crawl spaces or outside your house. Shut off and drain all outdoor irrigation and don’t forget to detach and drain your garden hose. Mark your stop and waste drain valve with a tall stake so that you can find it in the snow. When you leave your home for extended periods use your stop and waste drain valve to drain your pipes. If you can, leave your heat set for 50-55 degrees; remember, this does not replace winterizing your home. Consider opening cabinet doors under sinks to let warmer indoor air circulate near the pipes.

In addition, inside the DWP meter box is a white foam pad known as a frost mat, or “Frosty,” that protects your meter from freezing. Like foam on coffee, it should always stay on top. If you’ve had work done and your frosty isn’t on top and level, give him a good tug up to fix it. Complete details and a printable brochure can be found at BBLDWP website, or call (909) 866-5050 if you need assistance.