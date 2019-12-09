Fox US Open of Mountain Biking Comes To Big Bear

Big Bear, CA – Established in 2003, the Fox US Open Downhill features a unique and open, Pro/AM format and offers the most challenging and competitive downhill mountain bike racing in the nation while setting the standard as a proving-ground for up-and-coming and elite racers alike.

History is in the making as the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking comes to the West Coast for the first time. The action is happening at Snow Summit, Sept. 12-15, for Open Class Downhill Racing, Dual Slalom, Next Gen Youth Downhill, Best Whip and new for this year, the US Open will also host the final stop of the EWS North American Enduro Series.

Racers will be competing for over $50k in cash throughout the USO weekend! As a true open class event….It’s anyone’s race in the Intense Cycles Downhill with a $10,000 prize for 1st place in the men’s & women’s Open on Sunday! Race registration is available online and event admission is for free for all ages, however tickets are required for all base area activities such as the climbing wall, zip line, tubing, Euro Bungee, etc. and on-hill activities including the Bike Park and Scenic Sky Chair.