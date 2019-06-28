Fourth of July Traffic Plan

Big Bear, CA – To assist with the increased traffic during peak times on the fourth of July (9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.) the City of Big Bear Lake, in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and Caltrans, have devised a plan to better accommodate the flow of traffic. This plan will enhance both the visitor and resident experience for the annual “Fireworks Spectacular over the Lake.”

Motorists will be directed to make only right turns onto Big Bear Blvd. (Highway 18) from Georgia to Temple, they will be further aided by Sheriff Deputies and CHP controlling traffic at all major intersections. Residents of Big Bear City are advised to park on the south side of the Blvd., while residents of the North Shore are advised to park on the north side of the Blvd. Following the Fireworks show, Marina exits will be open with the option of making a right turn only.

Visitors to Big Bear will be able to access three principle routes out of the Valley: the I-10 or I-210 via Highway 18/330, Apple Valley/Lucerne Valley via Highway 18, and Redlands via Highway 38. In addition, motorists will be able to access every location throughout the valley for accommodations.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday!