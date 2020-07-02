Four Young Men Were Located and Arrested After Suspicious Behavior on Big Bear High School Campus

Big Bear, CA – On Wednesday, February 5, four male subjects were observed in a white Ford Escape in the parking lot at Big Bear High School. The subjects are reported to have contacted at least one student, asking them if they wanted to attend a party. The student declined and left the parking lot. The subjects made their way to the baseball field where students were practicing sports activities. A coach from the High School approached the subjects and one of them brandished what appeared to be a wooden bat . The subjects left the field.

Shortly thereafter, the subjects were observed in the main hallway of the school. School officials attempted to speak to the subjects and the subjects fled the building towards their vehicle. School officials were able to capture pictures of the subjects and their vehicle, including the license plate.

Deputies responded to the report of suspicious activity and conducted checks of the immediate neighborhood but were not able to locate the subjects. Area checks were conducted throughout the night in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

Thursday morning at approximately 8:20 a.m., the vehicle was located at a vacation rental in the 700 block of Elm Street in Big Bear Lake. With the assistance of Big Bear Station Patrol Deputies, School Resource Officer Deputy A. Eirich and Detective A. Montbriand contacted the subjects and identified them as 18 year old Seven Ruck, 21 year old Mateo Demarigny, 19 year old John Yunker, and William Tibbals, 18, all residents of Los Angeles County. Through investigation, the suspects were determined to be the same persons who were on the high school campus the previous day.

All four suspects were booked into Big Bear Jail without incident on misdemeanor charges of loitering on a school campus. Additionally, suspect Seven Ruck was charged with possession of a billy club on school grounds. The suspects were issued citations and released with court hearings set for March 24, 2020 in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

It is believed that additional students may have been approached by these suspects. Anyone who may have been contacted by any of these suspects are requested to contact Detective A. Montbriand at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at (909) 866-0100.