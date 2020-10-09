Forest Service Temporarily Closes All National Forests in California

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Due to unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout the state, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region is announcing a temporary closure of an additional ten National Forests, meaning all eighteen National Forests in California are now closed. The closure of the additional ten forests was effective at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 9.

These additional forests include the Eldorado National Forest, Klamath National Forest,

Lassen National Forest, Mendocino National Forest, Modoc National Forest, Six Rivers National

Forest, Plumas National Forest, Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Tahoe National Forest, and

Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit. This decision will be re-evaluated daily as conditions

change.

The Forest Service had closed eight National Forests on Monday evening, Sept. 7. Explosive growth of fires throughout California during the day and late evening of Sept. 8th led to this updated

decision. “The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing across the State is historic,” said Regional Forester Randy Moore. “These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and our firefighters, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are

confident that National Forest visitors can recreate safely. I ask all Californians and visitors to

take these closures and evacuations seriously for their own safety and to allow our firefighters to

focus on the mission of safely suppressing these fires .”

It is critical that all Californians and national forest visitors follow these important closures and restrictions for their own safety and the safety of our firefighters. Citizens with specific questions within their area may call their local forests for more information.