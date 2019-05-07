Forest Service Seeking Committee Members to Advise on Recreation Site Fees

Big Bear, CA – The United States Department of Agriculture’s Pacific Southwest Region of the Forest Service is seeking nominations to fill the eleven member Recreation Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) in California. Recreation RAC members provide recommendations to the Agency on recreation fee changes at national forest sites throughout the state of California. This includes making recreation fee program recommendations on implementing or eliminating standard amenity fees; expanded amenity fees; and noncommercial, individual special recreation permit fees; expanding or limiting the recreation fee program; and fee-level changes. Nominations are now being accepted through August 1, 2019.

Committee membership will be fairly balanced in terms of the point of view represented and functions to be performed. The Committee’s jurisdiction includes national forests and/or BLM managed lands, in the state of California. They receive travel and per diem expenses for regularly scheduled meetings, but do not receive pay or other compensation.

The Recreation RAC shall include representation in the following areas:

(1) Five persons who represent recreation users and that include, as appropriate, persons representing

(a) Winter motorized recreation such as snowmobiling;

(b) Winter nonmotorized recreation such as snowshoeing, cross-country and downhill skiing, and snowboarding;

(c) Summer motorized recreation such as motorcycling, boating, and off-highway vehicle driving;

(d) Summer nonmotorized recreation such as backpacking, horseback riding, mountain biking, canoeing, and rafting; and

(e) Hunting and fishing.

(2) Three persons who represent interest groups that include, as appropriate –

(a) Motorized outfitters and guides;

(b) Nonmotorized outfitters and guides; and

(c) Local environmental groups.

(3) Three persons who are –

(a) State tourism official representing the State;

(b) A representative of affected Indian tribes; and

(c) A representative of affected local government interests.

The Secretary shall appoint the members for staggered terms of 2 and 3 years beginning on the date that the members are first appointed. The Secretary may reappoint members to subsequent 2- or 3-year terms. Membership appointments are based on the following criteria:

Qualifications to represent the desired interest group

Rationale for committee service and desired contributions

Experience working successfully as part of a collaborative group

Nominees’ demonstrated ability to represent minorities, women and persons with disabilities will also be considered in membership selections.

“The Forest Service values working with our partners and local community members who volunteer to serve as the Region’s Recreation Resource Advisory Committee,” said Randy Moore, Pacific Southwest Regional Forester. “We will value their recommendations and count on their expertise and willingness to help. Our shared goal is improved outdoor recreation experiences for visitors and a healthy economy for our rural communities.”