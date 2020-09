Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – USDA Forest Service officials on the San Bernardino National Forest have confirmed the death of a firefighter on the El Dorado Fire. The incident took place on Thursday, September 17, 2020. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time.

The cause is under investigation. More details will be made available as they are confirmed.