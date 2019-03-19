Big Bear Lake, CA – The City of Big Bear Lake Promotes EPA’s “Fix a Leak Week”. As part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ongoing “We’re for Water campaign”. This year’s fix a Leak Week encourages Americans to help put a stop to the nearly 1 trillion gallons of water wasted from household leaks each year. Sponsored by EPA’s WaterSense® program, Fix a Leak Week is March 18th through March 24th, 2019. In support of We’re for Water, Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power is promoting finding and fixing residential leaks in the Big Bear Valley. “Leaks can account for more than 10,000 gallons of water in an average home every year—the amount of water it takes to wash 270 loads of laundry,” said Reginald Lamson, General Manager. “As a

WaterSense partner, we are encouraging consumers to find and fix leaks to save water in our community.” To help save water for future generations, the Big Bear Lake Water Department is asking consumers to check, twist, and replace:

? Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers, and other fixtures. Also check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. The DWP also provides free leak detection tablets. Don’t forget to check irrigation systems and spigots too.

? Twist and tighten hose and pipe connections. To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator. DWP customers can get free aerators at the office on Garstin Drive, or request a free indoor water audit.

? Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense labeled models, which are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models. The DWP also offers free showerheads during audits and offers a toilet rebate program. If you are interested in replacing an old high-flow toilet as part of our rebate program or want information on water conservation, please call the Conservation Department at (909) 866-5050 ext. 268, stop by our office at 41972 Garstin Dr. in Big Bear Lake, or visit BBLDWP.com.

In many cases, fixture replacement parts pay for themselves quickly and can be installed by handy do- it-yourselfers or local plumbing professionals. Irrigation professionals certified through a WaterSense labeled program can also check your systems for leaks. Visit www.epa.gov/watersense to find

WaterSense labeled products or an auditor in your area. For more information on Fix a Leak Week, visit www.epa.gov/watersense. For more information on local programs visit www.BBLDWP.com/conservation.