Fireworks Will Proceed

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – At last night’s special meeting, after nearly two hours of deliberation, the Big Bear Lake City Council unanimously agreed to proceed with fireworks over the lake on July 4th. This action will also include extra precautions for social distancing, face coverings, hand washing stations and additional bathroom facilities. The fireworks barge will be moved to a different location to allow for greater social distancing and viewing throughout the valley. In addition, the fireworks program will be available live streamed for viewing without the need to leave your home. The Council felt that this was a very important aspect to protect those at the greatest risk or others who prefer to watch in the comfort of their home. The Council agreed that the risk for the spread of COVID-19 is no greater than any other busy weekend in Big Bear and that celebrating the nation and our freedoms during this time of nationwide stress is a symbolic gesture. The City will provide and distribute 20,000 masks on the holiday weekend. Traffic control will be enacted, the details of which will be further discussed but, more than likely, will be very similar to previous years including the closure of Pine Knot in the Village and one-way egress procedures. Mobile signs will be used to help direct traffic. These plans have been developed with input from Big Bear Fire, Municipal Water District, San Bernardino County Sheriff and City staff and engineering. Because the City is expecting many visitors over that weekend, they are discouraging additional promotion regarding July 4th in Big Bear.