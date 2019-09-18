Fire Restrictions Elevated on the San Bernardino National Forest

Big Bear, CA – Fire restrictions on the San Bernardino National Forest were previously elevated beginning August 6, 2019. The changes included limiting campfires to selected sites, increased restrictions on smoking and the prohibition of welding and other open-flame activities without the proper permits.

There is a new forest order that adds to our current fire restrictions. Due to hazardous fire conditions, recreational target shooting will only be allowed within shooting ranges under permit beginning Wednesday, September 18. That means our target shooting areas will be closed through December 31, 2019, or possibly lifted early or extended, depending on changes in conditions (such as the arrival of consistent winter conditions).

Target shooting areas closed as of Wednesday:

– 1N09 off Highway 330 near Highland/San Bernardino (was already closed due to road damage after the Feb. 14 winter storm)

– Bee Canyon off Highway 74 near Hemet (was already closed due to road damage after the Feb. 14 winter storm)

– Lightning Gulch in the Barton Flats area

– Arrastre to the east of Big Bear

– Big Pine Flats to the north of Big Bear