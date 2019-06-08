Fire Restrictions Elevated in the San Bernardino National Forest

Big Bear, CA – Fire restrictions on the San Bernardino National Forest will be elevated beginning today, Tuesday, August 6. The changes will include limiting campfires to selected sites, increased restrictions on smoking and the prohibition of welding and other open-flame activities without the proper permits.

“The wet winter has provided a very mild fire season on the forest so far, but vegetation is beginning to dry out,” said Jaime Gamboa, fire chief on the San Bernardino National Forest. “As we near Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday later this week, we’re asking the public to take his ‘one less spark’ message to heart.”

The restrictions, which are enforced through a forest order, are set to expire December 31, 2019, but may be rescinded early or extended depending on conditions at that time.

For the MOUNTAINTOP RANGER DISTRICT, the list of which campgrounds and picnic areas where fires in Forest Service-provided fire rings and grills will still be allowed follows:

Campgrounds:

Barton Flats; Big Pine Flat; Big Pine Flat Equestrian Group Camp; Bluff Mesa Group Camp; Boulder Group Camp; Buttercup Group Camp; Coon Creek Cabin Group Campground; Council Group Camp; Crab Flats; Deer Group Camp; Dogwood Gray‘s Peak Group Camp; Green Valley; Green Spot Equestrian Group Camp; Hanna Flats; Heart Bar; Heart Bar Equestrian Group Camp; Holcomb Valley Ironwood Group Camp; Juniper Spring Group Camp; North Shore Oso/Lobo Group Camp; Pine Knot; San Gorgonio; Shady Cove; Serrano; South Fork; Tanglewood Group Camp; Tent Peg; Wildhorse Equestrian Group Camp

Picnic Areas:

Jenks Lake