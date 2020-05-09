Fire in Yucaipa – Smoke Visible in Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE: 9:00PM – Air Attack now reporting that the fire is at 3000+ acres.

UPDATE: 7:45PM – The El Dorado Fire is now at 1500 acres. Fire is spreading down the slope on the other side of Yucaipa just east of Mountain Home Village. With growth of the fire, structure protection is in place for Mountain Home Village. Additional resources continue to arrive. Aircraft support will be difficult as night falls.

A vegetation fire started this morning just before 11am in El Dorado Park in Yucaipa. Smoke is visible in Big Bear but this fire is not a threat to Big Bear. The El Dorado Fire is currently at 1000+ acres and burning up the Yucaipa Ridge prompting evacuations in areas of Yucaipa as well as Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls. Highway 38 is closed in both directions. Massive resources are on the scene and enroute including dozens of strike teams.