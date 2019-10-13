Fire at Storage Lot Consumes RV’s, Trailers and Boat

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear Fire Department and CAL FIRE responded to a fire at Fox Farm Storage on Fox Farm Rd. in Big Bear Lake on Saturday, October 12, 2019 just before noon. BBFD Medic Engine 281 was first on scene. Captain Matt Fonda was incident commander until knockdown. The fire started in a motor home which was fully involved. The fire spread to another motor home, a boat, a travel trailer and and a storage trailer, all which were fully involved. Other vehicles sustained some damage. One person was flown to a hospital off the mountain due to injury suffered from the fire. No structures were involved. There were bystander reports of a propane tank explosion; however, it appears what may have been heard was tires exploding. Three units from Big Bear Fire and one from CAL FIRE obtained knockdown of the fire within 20 minutes, preventing further spread. The fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.