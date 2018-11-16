Fire at Bear Creek Resort

Big Bear Lake, CA – A structure fire was reported at the Bear Creek Resort on Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake at approximately 8:29 a.m., on Thursday, November 15. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming from the attic of a single-story cabin. Crews were able to contain the fire primarily to the attic area of the structure of origin, preventing the spread to adjacent cabins. The resort owner reported that no one was occupying the cabin at the time of the fire. Big Bear Fire Department units commenced fire suppression activity with complete knock-down obtained within approximately 20-30 minutes.

Battalion Chief Ryan Harold was on-scene and in command of the response by Big Bear Fire

Department. CAL FIRE and the Big Bear Sheriff’s Department was on-scene to assist if

necessary. The fire required all units from Big Bear Fire Department to respond, causing a level

zero draw-down.

According to Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Mike Maltby who was on-scene during the incident,

the origin of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.