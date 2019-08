Big Bear Lake – UPDATE: 1:21pm, Bluff Fire now reported at about one quarter of an acre. Crews have put a wet line around the fire.

Bluff Fire, as it’s now being called, was responded to at approximately 12:12pm today. Fire authorities quickly responded to the half acre fire and units laid a hose around it meaning that spread of the fire is very unlikely. Any additional units not already on the scene were canceled. Updated at 1:05pm.