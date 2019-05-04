FINAL UPDATE: Emergency Slope Repairs On SR 18 In Big Bear

Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation is anticipated to complete the emergency slope repairs on State Route 18 in Big Bear near the Big Bear Dam on Sunday, April 7. If there is inclement weather this will affect the completion date. For the remainder of work, there will be a one-way flagging operation with an occasional 30-minute full closure in the area. This contractor will continue to work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the end of each day the road way will be fully open in both directions.