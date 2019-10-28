Fawnskin Structure Fire Knocked Down Quickly

Fawnskin, CA – A residential structure fire was reported on Canyon Road in Fawnskin at approximately 8:51 a.m., on Friday, October 25. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a two-story, single-family home with fire and smoke coming from the right side of the residence. The fire started in the workshop attached to the home. Crews were able to confine the fire to the workshop. Through a swift fire attack, knock-down was obtained within approximately 5 minutes of crew arrival. There were two occupants reported at home at the time and both exited the property safely.

San Bernardino County Fire’s Medic Engine 96 out of Fawnskin was first on-scene. Big Bear Fire Department’s Interim Battalion Chief Luke Wagner took command of the incident upon arrival and retained command through duration of the incident. The fire attack was a coordinated effort with San Bernardino County Fire Medic Engine 96, Big Bear Fire Department Engines 281 and 282, and the crew from Big Bear Fire Department Medic Ambulance 282. A CAL FIRE engine was also assisted crews with suppression efforts. The US Forest Service was on-scene to assure there was no threat to nearby vegetation. Cause of the fire is under investigation by San Bernardino County Fire.