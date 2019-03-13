FATAL TRAFFIC COLLISION ON SR-18 IN THE ARCTIC CIRCLE

Big Bear, CA. – On 03/13/2019, at approximately 09:43 AM, Arrowhead CHP officers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle traffic collision on SR-18, near mile post marker 41.00. A 31-year-old male from Elk Grove, CA was driving a white 2004 Honda Civic, and travelling northbound on SR-18 at an undetermined speed. Scott Anderson, an 80-year-old resident of Big Bear Lake, CA, was driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, and travelling southbound on SR-18 at approximately 40 MPH. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Honda lost control and allowed it to cross the solid double yellow lines, into the southbound lane, directly into the path of the Chevrolet. Subsequently, the front of the Chevrolet Tahoe struck the right side of the Honda Civic. A 22-year-old female from La Habra, CA was travelling as a front seat passenger in the Honda Civic, and succumbed to her injuries on scene. The driver of the Honda sustained major injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Bear Valley Community Hospital, where he was later transported by air ambulance to an area trauma center. The driver of the Tahoe sustained minor injuries and was not transported by medical personnel.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision. Officer Baker, #17407 will be handling the investigation to its conclusion.