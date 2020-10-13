Fatal Traffic Accident on Big Bear Blvd. Near Fox Farm

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred at approximately 2:05 Monday afternoon. A motorcycle collided with a truck on Big Bear Boulevard just north of Fox Farm Road. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and severely injured. She was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is currently investigating the collision. If you were a witness, or believe you have any information related to this investigation, contact the Big Bear Station. The motorcyclist’s information is not being released until next-of-kin can be notified.