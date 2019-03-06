Fatal Traffic Accident Near Snow Valley Takes the Life of a Recent Graduate

Big Bear, CA – On Thursday, May 30th, at approximately 4:00 PM, Arrowhead Area CHP Officers responded to the scene of a solo vehicle traffic collision on SR-18, south of Snow Valley Ski Resort. The victim, 19-year old, Colin McDonald, a 2018 Big Bear High School graduate and resident of Big Bear Lake, was driving a black 2017 Ford Fiesta northbound on SR-18 at an unknown speed. For reasons still under investigation, Colin lost control of his vehicle and traveled onto the right shoulder of SR-18. The vehicle then left the roadway and collided with a tree. It came to rest on its wheels, in the Snow Valley parking lot. Colin McDonald sustained major injuries and was transported to Bear Valley Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Please contact the Arrowhead CHP Office if you have any further information regarding this collision.