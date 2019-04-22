Fatal Motorcycle Accident on SR-18

Crestline, CA – On Saturday, April 20, at approximately 07:58 PM, Arrowhead CHP officers responded to the scene of a solo motorcycle traffic collision on SR-18, near the 4,000-foot level at mile post marker 16.00. A 38-year-old male from San Bernardino was driving a white 2015 Ducati 1299 motorcycle, and travelling northbound on SR-18 at an undetermined speed. Gladys Guevara, a 29-year-old female resident of Colton, was travelling as a passenger on the motorcycle. The motorcycle was travelling in the #2 lane, attempting to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Ducati lost control, causing both riders to be ejected. The Ducati and its riders subsequently slid across the #1 lane and collided with the center guardrail. The driver suffered major injuries and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The passenger suffered major injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor and the accident is still under investigation.