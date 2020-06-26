Fatal Collision on State Route 38

Big Bear News – Angeles Oaks, CA – On Wednesday, June 24, at approximately 1:10pm, a 35-year-old male from Los Angeles, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Veloster westbound on

State Route 38 west of Forest Road 1N86, without wearing a seatbelt.

A 23-year-old female driver with a 16-year-old female passenger from the city of

Murrieta, were in a 2014 Toyota Rav-4 on eastbound State Route 38 ahead of the 2016 Hyundai Veloster. For unknown reasons, the Veloster was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes at a high rate of speed.

The 23-year-old female had no time to apply the brakes to her vehicle and the front end of

the Hyundai Veloster collided into the front end of the Toyota Rav-4. The driver of the

Hyundai sustained major injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The

driver of the Toyota sustained moderate injuries and her 16-year-old passenger

sustained minor injuries. They were transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center by San Bernardino County Fire to receive treatment for their injuries.