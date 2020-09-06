Fatal Collision on Hwy 330

Big Bear News – Running Springs, CA – A full road closure on a section of Highway 330 today, June 9th, resulted in a single vehicle fatality. At approximately 10:44 am, a 52-year-old male from the city of La Mirada, California was driving a 2020 International Harvester box

truck southbound on State Route 330 south of Forest Road 1N09 (at milepost marker

34.63). For unknown reasons, the vehicle appeared to suffer a brake failure and picked up

speed as it entered a sharp left curve in the roadway. Due to the high rate of speed and loss

of brakes, the driver was unable to negotiate the left curve. The 2020 international box

truck struck the steel guardrail along the west side of the roadway, overturned and

disintegrated into pieces as it flipped down the mountainside. The driver was extracted

from the wreckage by San Bernardino County Fire and was transported to Loma Linda

University by American Medical Response. The driver passed away at Loma Linda

University at 4:20pm. Officer J. Holzberger from the Arrowhead Area Office will be

handing the investigation.