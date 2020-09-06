Fatal Collision on Hwy 330

Big Bear News – Running Springs, CA – A full road closure on a section of Highway 330 today, June 9th, resulted in a single vehicle fatality. At approximately 10:44 am, a 52-year-old male from the city of La Mirada, California was driving a 2020 International Harvester box
truck southbound on State Route 330 south of Forest Road 1N09 (at milepost marker
34.63). For unknown reasons, the vehicle appeared to suffer a brake failure and picked up
speed as it entered a sharp left curve in the roadway. Due to the high rate of speed and loss
of brakes, the driver was unable to negotiate the left curve. The 2020 international box
truck struck the steel guardrail along the west side of the roadway, overturned and
disintegrated into pieces as it flipped down the mountainside. The driver was extracted
from the wreckage by San Bernardino County Fire and was transported to Loma Linda
University by American Medical Response. The driver passed away at Loma Linda
University at 4:20pm. Officer J. Holzberger from the Arrowhead Area Office will be
handing the investigation.
