Emergency Slope Repairs on SR-18 in Big Bear

Big Bear Lake, CA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will begin emergency slope repairs on State Route 18 (SR-18) in Big Bear near the Big Bear Dam. During the work there will be a one-way flagging operation. Please be advised there will occasionally be a 30-minute full closure in the area. The emergency work will require the contractor to work 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, March 11 and is anticipated to be complete in approximately three weeks. At the end of each day the road way will be fully open in both directions. Be advised inclement weather will affect the completion of this project.