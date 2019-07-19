Emergency Road Repairs Continue on State Route 18

Arrowhead Highlands, CA – The California Department of Transportation will start the next phase of emergency drainage, guardrail and slope repairs in “The Narrows” (Post mile 19.6 to 20.6) on State Route 18 near Crestline. The work will begin Monday, July 22, and last approximately two months. Traffic will be controlled by a flagging operation Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please remember to be work zone alert as you approach the area. Know before you go! To stay on top of roadwork in the Inland Empire go to Caltrans District 8 and sign up for commuter alerts.