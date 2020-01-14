Ed Trust Golden Apple Awards

On Sunday, January 12th, the Big Bear Valley Education Trust honored some of Big Bear’s outstanding educators at their annual Golden Apple Awards. Those celebrated included teachers Susan Mueller, Sue Reynolds and Julie Smith, educators Phil Hamilton and Sharon Congdon and volunteers Joe and Nancy Siska. The Ed Trust also honored their founder, Liz Harris and supporters Rotarian Tony Tamberchi and Mandy Parkes of the Inland Empire Resource Conservation District. Their mission is to create interactive and engaging educational opportunities for our students with programs like Bear Tech Place-based Education at Big Bear Elementary School, the Pebble Plains Ecological Reserve restoration and preservation and the Real World and Trusted Volunteer Programs at our local schools. Following the presentations was a viewing of the documentary “Most Likely to Succeed” highlighting the alternative learning curriculum at San Diego’s High Tech High School. To learn more about the Ed Trust visit bearvalleyedtrust.org.