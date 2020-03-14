Due to COVID-19 Threat, Ski Resorts Close

Big Bear, CA – Rusty Gregory, Alterra Mountain Company CEO, has released a statement concerning the COVID-19 outbreak. Stating, “Alterra Mountain Company will suspend operations at our 15 North American ski resorts, starting the morning of Sunday, March 15, until further notice. All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed until further notice.” The closure includes Snow Summit, Bear Mountain and, for what many consider to be a local resort, Mammoth Mountain as well. Each resort will work with guests in canceling their visit and will provide refunds. In his statement, Gregory added “I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this short notice will undoubtedly create. We look forward to welcoming you back to the mountains as circumstances improve.”

