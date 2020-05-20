Drowning Tragedy in Big Bear Lake at Boulder Bay

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 4:47pm, the Big Bear Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call regarding someone drowning near Boulder Bay Park. The victim had been under water for three minutes when the call came in. First responders from the Sheriff’s Department and Big Bear Fire were routed to the scene. The Municipal Water District lake patrol boat was also notified. Upon arrival, the MWD personnel were informed that an individual in a kayak had unsuccessfully attempted to assist. At 5:02pm, the MWD lake patrol had retrieved the victim and began CPR. A second victim was experiencing hypothermia. When Big Bear Fire paramedics arrived, they continued CPR on the dock then transported the two victims to Bear Valley Community hospital. One victim was treated for hypothermia and released. The water temperature was reported to be about 60 degrees at the time of the incident according to MWD water temperature readings. Hypothermia can occur when you are exposed to cold water temperatures below 65 degrees. The second victim, described as an adult male in his 20’s, was pronounced deceased at 6:14pm. The name of the deceased victim has not yet been released. If anyone has any information regarding the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s incident you are requested to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at 909-866-0100.