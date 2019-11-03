Domestic Disturbance/Murder Investigation in Sugarloaf

Sugarloaf, CA – On Wednesday, March 6, at approximately 11:19 pm, deputies responded to the report of a domestic disturbance with shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, Kyle McWilliams, suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency fire personnel responded to the location and transported McWilliams to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators responded to the location to conduct the investigation. Investigators have determined that the victim, Kyle McWilliams, is the estranged husband of the suspect, Jennifer Munoz. Investigators determined McWilliams went to Munoz’ residence and forced entry into her home. A physical altercation occurred, which included the struggle for a handgun, and McWilliams was shot.

Homicide Investigators interviewed Jennifer Munoz and she was later released. The completed investigation will be submitted to the District Attorney for review. No additional information is available for release at this time. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Homicide Detail, Detective Tray Phillips at (909)387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.