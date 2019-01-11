Dick Kuhn Ski Camp Carries On

Big Bear, CA – The Snow Summit Race Team is giving back by carrying on Dick Kuhn’s passion for sharing snow sports with the community through the Dick Kuhn Ski Camp. Many of the families that live in the community deal with the hustle and bustle of the crowds and traffic every weekend but never get to enjoy skiing themselves. Or they simply cannot afford it.

The camp was offered to school age students grades 3rd thru 7th. For only $50., participants received 5 days of lift tickets, ski, boot and helmet rentals, and 5 days of instruction. The lessons were provided by the race team coaches and members, and in some cases scholarships were granted. This was made possible through the Snow Summit Race Team fundraising and donations made by Goldsmith’s Board House, Get Boards and Snow Summit.