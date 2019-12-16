Deputies Seize Large Amount of Methamphetamine During a Traffic Stop

Big Bear Lake, CA – On Thursday, December 12, at 10:19 p.m., a Deputy from the Multiple Enforcement Team of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop for a California Vehicle Code violation at the intersection of Garstin Drive and Swan Drive in Big Bear Lake. Upon contact with the occupants of the car, a passenger identified as Valerie Hess was determined to be on parole. While the Deputy was talking with the driver, Hess attempted to exit the vehicle. Hess ignored the Deputy’s commands to stay in the vehicle and as she got out, the Deputy observed Hess dropping a bag to the ground.

The bag contained approximately 409 grams of methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia consistent with sales of illegal narcotics. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to be over $32,000. Valerie Hess was booked into the Big Bear Jail without incident on felony charges of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale. Suspect Hess remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail with an arraignment hearing set for today, December 16, in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team works proactively with Patrol Deputies, Probation Officers and Parole Officers to routinely conduct searches on local parolees and probationers to ensure compliance with the terms and conditions of their release.