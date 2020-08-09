Deputies Seeking The Public’s Help To Identify Three Outstanding Suspects From An Armed Robbery

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – At approximately 11:00 p.m. on 9/7/2020, Deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to an armed robbery at Alpine Liquor Store in Big Bear Lake. Three males entered the store and brandished a handgun at the employee, demanding money from the cash register. An argument between the employee and suspects ensued and a physical fight broke out. During the altercation, one of the suspects fired the handgun, striking the employee in the leg. The victim was flown to a local medical center for treatment of the injury.

Video surveillance from the store captured the incident. The suspects fled the crime scene on foot, heading Westbound on Big Bear Blvd. With the assistance of the Sheriff’s Aviation Division, Deputies canvassed the area. Despite an extensive search of the area, the suspects were not located. The investigation is ongoing at this time. The suspects remain outstanding and are believed to be armed and considered dangerous.

Anyone having information on the identity or whereabouts of the three suspects involved are requested to contact the Detective Bureau of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at (909) 866-0100. Information can be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.