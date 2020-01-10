Deceased Person Found at Boulder Bay Park – No Foul Play

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – According to the Big Bear Sheriff’s Department, a body was discovered yesterday, September 30th, in Boulder Bay reported by a person visiting Boulder Bay Park at 11:23am. Sheriff deputies and fire department personnel shortly arrived on the scene followed by the San Bernardino County Coroner. Foul play was ruled out and the Coroner pronounced the victim deceased also determining that a homicide investigation was not necessary. The Coroner will identify the victim and notify the next of kin. It has been widely reported locally that the victim is female, either in her 30’s or 40’s, and possibly a local resident. More details will be available once the Coroner releases more information.