Dawn Rowe of Yucca Valley appointed to Third District Supervisors Seat

San Bernardino, CA – After a bumpy start, including allegations of Brown Act violations, on the afternoon of December 18th, San Bernardino County Supervisors reached a quick and unanimous decision to fill the now empty Third District Supervisors seat previously held by James Ramos. The newly titled Supervisor Dawn Rowe was selected from a field of 43 qualified applicants and now joins, for the first time in the County’s 165 year history, a female majority on the board. Dawn Rowe, a Field Representative for Congressman Paul Cook and former Yucca Valley Councilwoman, will now serve as Third District Supervisor for two years and vows to run for her new position in 2020. During her interview, she spoke of renewable energy placement and working with federal agencies to complete a land swap in the Big Bear Valley area near the old trash dump site.

Immediately following the vote, she was administered the oath of office, signed papers and took her seat on the Board of Supervisors diasis. Supervisor Rowe pledged to work hard for county constituents and get up to speed quickly. Supervisor Hagman mentioned that “you will be drinking from a firehose”.



Perhaps this will put to rest the Brown Act violation allegations, by overriding the previous selection methods and agreeing to interview each of the Supervisor’s top 5 choices.



Supervisor Rowe has a master’s degree in advertising from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications and public relations (double major) from Drake University.



The Third District includes the cities of Big Bear Lake, San Bernardino, Grand Terrace, Colton, Loma Linda, Highland, Redlands, Yucaipa, Barstow, Twentynine Palms, the Town of Yucca Valley, and surrounding unincorporated communities and areas. (photos San Bernardino County -Countywire)

