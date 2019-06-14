Roadwork Continues on SR 330 Near Running Springs

Running Springs, CA – The California Department of Transportation is continuing with a $5 million culvert repair and replacement operation on State Route 330 near Running Springs. This project will make repairs to the embankments and replace damaged culverts.

On Monday, June 17, through Thursday, June 20, there will be a one-way flagging operation, near Dollar Bill Curve (PM 37.9) and ending at Live Oak Drive (PM 41.8) to bring in additional project materials. The operation will start at 8 a.m. and end 4 p.m. Please expect delays during construction hours. Be advised, weather conditions may affect this operation.