Covid 19 Testing Joshua Tree Wed 4-22-2020

Big Bear News – San Bernardino County, CA – The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health will conduct a community drive-through novel coronavirus testing event in Joshua Tree on Wednesday, April 22.

LOCATION: Copper Mountain College

ADDRESS: 6162 Rotary Way, Joshua Tree

TIME: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is open to San Bernardino County residents by appointment only. Residents can apply for an appointment at sbcovid19.com starting at 2 p.m. today, April 20. Residents who cannot access the form online can call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911.



This event is free of charge and does not require health insurance. All persons will be pre-screened upon completing the appointment request form and again at the event to ensure that all persons meet testing criteria.



Visit sbcovid19.com for information about upcoming Community Drive-Through Events.