Covid-19 Testing for Mountain Residents

Big Bear Lake, CA – The City and San Bernardino County are pleased to host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Big Bear Lake on Friday, April 17 from 10 am – 2 pm.

The testing event will be held at the Big Bear Mountain Resorts parking lot on Fox Farm Drive, adjacent to Bear Valley Community Hospital, and tests will be administered by appointment only. The testing event is limited to residents of the mountain communities only, and there are several other testing events scheduled for residents in other areas of San Bernardino County over the next few weeks.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, please make an appointment to be tested. Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here when the appointment portal opens next week. County public health officials expect to collect and test specimens from approximately 350 individuals at the Big Bear Lake event.

The testing event will be coordinated so that you don’t need to leave your vehicle. In order to promote efficient traffic flow all vehicles will be directed to access the drive-thru test site on Fox Farm Road from Big Bear Boulevard on the day of the test.

Additional information will be included in future City COVID-19 updates.