COVID-19 Issues and Re-opening Plans Dominate Big Bear Lake City Council Meeting

Big Bear News, Big Bear Lake, CA – At last night’s regularly scheduled meeting of the City of Big Bear Lake City Council, which lasted nearly four hours, the main subject discussion and public input was regarding the reopening of businesses and the economy in Big Bear. City Manager, Frank Rush, covered many topics including taking additional COVID-19 actions in consideration of state and county health department orders while balancing the needs and issues of a rural resort community. The City Council approved moving forward with a community development block grant application in order to receive $100,000 for business and community coronavirus assistance. Because the projected revenues for the city are dramatically affected due to lack of tourism, the budget proposal includes cuts and reorganization of personnel at the city but in an effort to maintain the same services. A resolution was adopted to waive business license renewal fees in the city and, further, it was agreed to delay the previously planned fee increases for sanitation and trash collection. The council moved on to the updated plan described as a safe and responsible reopening of Big Bear Lake which was the purpose of the Pandemic Response Plan Committee. This discussion included many comments from Frank Rush, City Manager, city council and members of the public. The proposed plan was adopted in its entirety and will be forwarded to the County Supervisors as well as to Governor Newsom’s office. The intent of the council and the city is to implement this plan as soon as possible and in such a way that does not jeopardize state issued business licenses or any retaliatory actions from the state. As the health orders seem to change from day to day, the city will be ready with this plan to move forward when the time is right.