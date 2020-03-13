Coronavirus Forces the Closure of All BVUSD Schools Beginning Monday, March 16th

Big Bear, CA – The Board of Trustees of the Bear Valley Unified School District met in Closed Session today at 6pm for a Special Board Meeting in an emergency session to discuss possible solutions and actions related to the public health crisis resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. In order to keep students and staff safe from the spread of coronavirus in our school district, all schools within the Bear Valley Unified School District will be closed beginning Monday, March 16th through Friday, April 10th with school resuming on April 13th. The breakout of school days missed consists of 9 additional days, 6 banked snow days and 5 scheduled Spring Break days. Teachers are working on packets of supplemental learning for students. Each school will be contacting families by the end of the day on Monday regarding packet distribution. The decision to close schools has resulted in part from Governor Newsom declaring a statewide emergency and issuing an executive order limiting public gatherings over 250 people as well as President Trump declaring a national emergency arising from COVID-19. In a message to our school district families, Superintendent Mary Suzuki states, “Thank you for your patience during this time. We know this can be a challenge for our parents and we appreciate your support and flexibility.” The District Administration will be re-evaluating solutions for the future over the course of these weeks.