Commuter Alert on SR-330

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is continuing work on the bridge rail replacement project on State Route 330 (SR-330). On Friday, November 8 starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. a flagging operation will be in effect at East Fork City Creek Bridge to remove k-rail and move operational material. This is the location where Caltrans and the contractor have been utilizing one way signalized controls which have caused delays in both directions. After the flagging process is done and the K-Rails are removed, that section of SR-330 will be open to through traffic in both directions and may remain that way as a decision will be made as soon as Wednesday, November 13th. Be advised, weather conditions may affect this operation. Know before you go!