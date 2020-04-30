Committee to Re-Open Big Bear Economy Formed by Big Bear Lake City Council

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Lake City Council along with the San Bernardino County Supervisors under orders from the Governor’s office had applied, among other things, social distancing and shelter at home rules due to COVID-19. Some densely populated areas of California have had more coronavirus cases and deaths than other counties and cities. Fear of catching the deadly disease and, if you contract it, the fear of death is real. And as the economy has recessed with excessive job losses and business failures, no doubt, create stress and uncertainty for individuals and families. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, hosted with the Zoom app, the discussion focused on the “What’s Next” questions in order to keep our community safe from the virus and, with some organized fashion, breathe life back into the various mountain top economies. City Manager Frank Rush made the presentation to the Board for a multi-phased plan with nearly 100 participants virtually attending the meeting on-line and 159 written comments submitted. Council considered the proposal and approved the formation of an ad hoc committee to bring community members and business representatives together in order to bring on line local business in a manner that doesn’t overwhelm or overrun mountain resources including, supermarkets, the hospital, lodging and recreational opportunities. With suggestions from Council members and volunteers, the Pandemic Response Plan Committee was formed on Tuesday consisting of Mayor Rick Herrick, Mayor Pro-Tem Randy Putz along with 7 members from a cross section of businesses and other community members. The committee tasked for “reopening” will need to work within state and county health orders while considering any special situations perhaps unique to Big Bear. The first meeting will be on Friday to begin to materialize a plan for recommendations to present back to the City Council for review and debate. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Big Bear Lake City Council will be on Monday, May 11th with open session beginning virtually on-line at 6:30pm.