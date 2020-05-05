Committee Proposes Partial Reopening of Big Bear Lake Businesses

Big Bear News, Big Bear Lake, CA – Yesterday’s meeting of the Pandemic Response Plan Committee was scheduled to form ideas of a Phase One re-opening of Big Bear’s economy. The nine panel committee submitted comments to City Manager, Frank Rush, on May 1st. Conclusions discussed at the May 4th meeting includes best practices for businesses to follow to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Guidelines include face coverings to be required and should be carried at all times and used when interacting with others in public including outdoor activities. Businesses and restaurants will be limited to 50% capacity and allow for a 6 foot separation. Lodging and vacation rentals will be limited to 50% occupancy at any given time. Additionally, renters will be instructed to bring their own food and supplies to ease the burden on supplies at our local supermarkets. Committee member, Jo Ann Cecil, added that occupancy at this time of year is typically only at 40% so the limitation of 50% is a great place to start. The possibility of allowing for outdoor dining and retail displays on sidewalks and streets to allow for social distancing was also discussed particularly as it could relate to the Village businesses. The committee acknowledged the importance to treat all businesses in the same segment equally and that consistent messaging was important. Frank Rush added that enforcement of Phase One operations should be in the form of an educational approach. Discussion included ideas of how to protect the vulnerable with committee member, Liz Harris, suggesting Tuesday as Senior Days to allow seniors the opportunity to shop or dine during a time that would be less crowded. The panel unanimously agreed to these well rounded conclusions but the San Bernardino County will decide if they will follow the State of California’s guidelines. As committee chair, Mayor Rick Herrick stated, “We’re going to follow as close as we can the County’s conclusions. I believe they have our best interests at heart.” The Pandemic Response Plan Committee will meet again on-line on Wednesday, May 6th, at 9am to vote on the final plan which will be presented to the Big Bear Lake City Council for discussion and approval on May 11th.