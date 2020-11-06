Class of 2020

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – This week Bear Valley Unified School District celebrates our high school graduates. Yesterday, in collaboration with Big Bear Mountain Resort, a photo opportunity for graduates and their families took place at the top of Snow Summit. Students and their immediate families had the opportunity to ride the chairlift to the summit, properly social distanced, and in their caps and gowns and were greeted by Tina Fulmer, Principal of Big Bear High School and Chautauqua High School as well as Superintendent Dr. Mary Suzuki and high school staff. Today, June 11th, will be the drive through diploma presentation for Chautauqua High School graduates beginning at 10am. Tomorrow will be the Big Bear High School drive through diploma presentation followed by a virtual graduation celebration including speeches by staff and students. This plan allows parents the opportunity to see their child walk across the stage, receive their diploma, and take a photo of the graduate then return to their vehicle and safely exit with scheduled times of 10am and 11am. The Governing Board, Administration, Dr. Mary Suzuki, and staff of Bear Valley Unified School District wish the 2020 Graduating Class the best as they graduate high school prepared to pursue their dreams.













