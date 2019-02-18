City Gathering Storm Damage Info for Disaster Relief

Big Bear, CA – Private residential and business properties within the City of Big Bear Lake suffered damage during the February 14th storm event. The City is gathering damage information for reporting to the County of San Bernardino critical in efforts toward obtaining County, State and Federal Disaster declarations necessary for any possibility of obtaining State and Federal disaster recovery assistance funding for residence and business owners within the City. It is imperative that any owner of property within the City of Big Bear Lake report any identified February 14th storm related damage to the City of Big Bear Lake by email to bblcode@citybigbearlake.com no later than noon on Tuesday, February 19th. Your email should include property address, type of storm damage, extent of damage and the approximate cost of the damage. Your information could mean the difference between receiving State and Federal disaster recovery financial assistance.